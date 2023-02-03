Porsche brand new vehicle at a bargain price? Buyers rush for false deal

An online advertisement for a luxury sports car appeared too good to be true to China's potential car buyers. The brand-new vehicle was mistakenly listed by a Porsche dealership in the Chinese city of Yinchuan for ¥124,000 ($18,300, £15,000).

The price listed was just a fraction of what it should have been. The starting price of the Porsche Panamera is $148,000. Hundreds of potential buyers were attracted to the advertisement and rushed to clinch the offer, believing it to be a bargain price.

The German car maker's spokesperson, while speaking to the BBC, said that the promotion "contained a serious mistake in the listed retail price", which was immediately taken down.

"As there was only one vehicle in stock, in accordance with the sales process, Porsche Centre Yinchuan has communicated with the first customer who made an online refunded reservation fee and has negotiated an agreeable outcome", the car manufacturer added.

Also, the dealership contacted "every bidder individually and explained the situation with an apology".

The dealership posted the incorrect information on January 30 and the ¥911 reservation fee paid by the customers was refunded, stated Porsche.

The Chinese social media was abuzz with the incidents, as one commentator posted, "This is why I don't buy Porsche lol". Other social media users called it a promotional strategy that was "well conducted".

Some people also called that company "irresponsible" and said that the cut-price offer should have been honoured by Porsche.

A social media user also shared that he was the first person who attempted to buy the car at a bargain price but he cancelled the order when the real price was mentioned by the company.

