/OpenAI eyes NATO partnership after Pentagon deal, AI may run on alliance networks



Artificial intelligence firm OpenAI is exploring a potential partnership with NATO, just days after securing a major agreement with the United States Department of Defence, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The discussions indicate that OpenAI is expanding its engagement with governments and defence organisations as AI becomes increasingly important for security, data analysis and operational planning.

However, the proposed NATO deployment would differ from the Pentagon contract in one key aspect: the AI tools would run on unclassified networks, not classified military systems.

OpenAI may deploy AI on NATO’s unclassified networks

According to the report, Sam Altman mentioned the possibility of deploying OpenAI’s technology within NATO’s network infrastructure during an internal company meeting.

Initially, Altman appeared to suggest that the systems could operate on classified networks. The company later clarified that this was a slip and that discussions relate only to unclassified networks.

The distinction is important.

Classified systems contain sensitive military intelligence and operational plans. Unclassified networks, while still important, hold information that does not reach the highest levels of national security sensitivity.

If implemented, OpenAI’s AI tools could help NATO members analyse data, improve administrative workflows and support research across alliance networks.

Pentagon deal marked a shift in defence partnerships

The NATO discussions come shortly after OpenAI secured a contract with the Pentagon to deploy its AI technology for certain government applications.

That agreement followed changes in the Pentagon’s partnerships with AI firms.

According to reports, US federal agencies were directed to halt collaboration with Anthropic, partly due to the company’s position on limiting military uses of artificial intelligence.

Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei had previously expressed caution about defence-related AI deployments.

Following those developments, OpenAI became one of the technology companies working more closely with the US defence ecosystem.

Criticism and concerns around military AI

OpenAI’s Pentagon deal triggered criticism from some researchers and users concerned about the role of AI in military systems.

Reports suggested that the announcement also led to subscription cancellations from some customers who opposed defence partnerships.

OpenAI later issued a clarification stating that its AI technology would not be used to spy on US citizens or domestic populations.

The Pentagon also said intelligence agencies such as the National Security Agency would not directly use OpenAI’s services.

Sam Altman acknowledges reputational risks

During the internal discussion cited in the report, Altman acknowledged that the Pentagon agreement carried reputational risks for the company.

However, he told employees that he believed the decision was necessary despite possible criticism.

According to the report, Altman said the move was a “complicated but correct decision”, even though it could create short-term public relations challenges.

AI’s growing role in defence technology

The discussions between OpenAI and NATO highlight a broader shift in how governments are approaching artificial intelligence.

AI systems are increasingly used for tasks such as:

Data analysis and intelligence processing

Cybersecurity monitoring

Simulation and planning tools

Logistics and operational management

As governments and technology companies expand collaboration, questions about ethics, safety and oversight are likely to remain central to the debate.