Microsoft to expand access to its own version of ChatGPT tech

Microsoft will widen access to the immensely popular software OpenAI, a startup whose futuristic and popular ChatGPT has captivated the world.

The Silicon Valley giant has developed its own service called Azure OpenAI, based on the new tech, and opened access to bring in new users.

World Business Watch: Microsoft to expand access to OpenAI, brings in more users

Microsoft's cloud computing customers have already previewed the new tech. Carmax, KPMG, and others have started using Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service.

However, the company is still vetting customers' applications to mitigate potential abuse of the software while developing filters that can screen for harmful content to benefit users.

That news comes on the heels of a separate report which showed Microsoft was expected to invest a further $10 billion in addition to the $1 stake it already has in the startup OpenAI.

However, Microsoft declined to comment on the funding deal.

The public interest in the startup OpenAI has surged exponentially following its release in November.

ChatGPT is a text-based chatbox designed to draft poetry, prose, and computer coding. It has become increasingly popular because of its generative artificial intelligence and the ability to absorb vast amounts of data and provide insightful analysis.

(With inputs from agencies)