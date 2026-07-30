/Microsoft's next AI move: Satya Nadella says a Copilot 'super app' is coming

Microsoft has delivered its biggest financial year on record and it is using that momentum to double down on artificial intelligence. The technology giant reported $331 billion in annual revenue, while its cloud business generated $214 billion. Azure also crossed $100 billion in annual revenue for the first time, underscoring the growing demand for Microsoft's AI-powered cloud services. But the biggest announcement came from CEO Satya Nadella, who revealed that Microsoft is preparing a Copilot super app, signalling the company's next major step in the AI race.

Copilot is evolving beyond a chatbot

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Speaking during Microsoft's earnings call, Nadella said the company is bringing its Copilot experiences together into "one super app."

The platform is expected to combine Microsoft's AI products including Copilot, GitHub Copilot and other AI-powered productivity tools into a single interface. Rather than switching between multiple applications, users could access coding, writing, research, enterprise workflows and AI assistance from one place. The move puts Microsoft in more direct competition with OpenAI, Anthropic and Google as AI companies race to build all-in-one assistants that become the primary interface for work.

Microsoft is reducing its dependence on OpenAI

Nadella also signalled that Microsoft is becoming increasingly independent in AI development. The company is investing in its own AI models, custom chips and enterprise AI architecture while continuing its long-standing partnership with OpenAI. "We ourselves are using it," Nadella said, referring to Microsoft's internal AI design approach. The shift reflects Microsoft's strategy of giving enterprise customers access to multiple AI models instead of relying on a single provider.

AI is driving Microsoft's growth

Microsoft also revealed that adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot continues to accelerate. Paid M365 Copilot seats have surpassed 30 million, up from 20 million in the previous quarter, highlighting growing demand for AI-powered workplace tools.