Male voice option to be available for Alexa users in India

Amazon announced that users in India for the first time will able to switch between Alexa's original voice and a new masculine-sounding voice as the company's virtual assistant completed five years in the country.

The statement said, "For the first-time, Indian users will be able to switch between Alexa's original voice and a new masculine sounding voice. The new voice can respond in both English and Hindi languages (sic)".

Dilip RS, who is the Country Manager for Alexa, at Amazon India, said in a statement that the company has aimed to build Alexa from India and for India over the past five years.

He said that he believes that the company's journey is "synonymous with the evolution of ambient computing in the country".

He also said that going forward, the focus remains on bringing to life newer voice, touch, motion and vison-enabled experiences for consuming entertainment, completing tasks, and accessing information.

The company also notified the users of the steps to change Alexa's voice to "Alex" voice. It said that the users will be able to change by simply saying "Alexa, change your voice" on the Echo device. And they can also switch the voices from the Alexa app. The steps are: Go to device settings and then select Alexa's voice.

In the statement, the company released data to highlight the usage of these devices. It said that in 2022, requests for Alexa on Echo Smart speakers, Amazon Shopping App, Fire TV and many Alexa-enabled devices by other brands increased by 37 per cent versus 2021.

"Maximum new customers started their Alexa journey on the Amazon Shopping App (Android only) - leading to over 55 per cent increase in monthly active users year on year," it said.

