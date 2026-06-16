/It's happening faster than expected: How Agentic AI is reshaping the tech industry

The artificial intelligence boom is entering a new phase. Over the past two years, most people have become familiar with AI tools that answer questions, generate images or help write emails. But technology companies are increasingly focused on something more ambitious: AI systems that can take actions on behalf of users.

The concept is known as Agentic AI

Many industry leaders now believe this shift could transform how people use software, work online and interact with technology. The reason it is attracting attention is simple: AI is moving from helping people complete tasks to potentially completing some of those tasks itself.

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What exactly is Agentic AI?

Traditional AI systems respond to prompts. A user asks a question, requests a summary or uploads a file, and the system generates an answer. Agentic AI goes a step further. Instead of simply responding, AI agents can break down goals into smaller tasks, make decisions, use digital tools and work through multiple steps to achieve an objective.

For example, rather than helping someone plan a holiday, an AI agent could potentially compare prices, organise an itinerary, book reservations and make adjustments if plans change.

In simple terms, it is the difference between receiving advice and having a digital assistant carry out the work.

Why tech companies are investing heavily

The biggest names in technology are already moving in this direction. OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Anthropic and Meta have all discussed or demonstrated AI systems capable of handling increasingly complex workflows. Industry executives frequently describe AI agents as one of the most important developments in artificial intelligence since the arrival of large language models.

The potential economic impact is also significant. Businesses see AI agents as a way to automate repetitive tasks, improve productivity and allow employees to focus on higher-value work. From customer support and software development to research and administration, many sectors are experimenting with early versions of AI agents.

Why experts say the shift is happening faster than expected

A year ago, many experts believed advanced AI agents were still years away. Today, the conversation has changed. Recent advances in reasoning models, memory systems and tool use have allowed AI systems to complete increasingly sophisticated tasks. Instead of handling a single instruction, some AI models can now manage long workflows involving multiple decisions and actions. That progress has led many technology leaders to argue that AI agents may arrive sooner and have a greater impact than previously expected. The rapid pace of investment also reflects growing confidence that the technology is becoming commercially useful rather than remaining a research project.

The opportunities and concerns

Supporters argue that Agentic AI could make software far more useful. Businesses could automate routine processes. Consumers could spend less time on repetitive digital tasks. Researchers could analyse information more quickly. Developers could accelerate software creation.

At the same time, concerns remain. The more autonomy AI systems receive, the more important reliability, security and oversight become. Questions around accountability, data privacy and workplace disruption continue to be debated by governments, researchers and technology companies. The challenge for the industry is finding the right balance between capability and control.

A glimpse of the next internet era

The rise of Agentic AI may represent a larger shift than many people realise. For decades, software has largely required users to navigate menus, click buttons and manage workflows themselves.

AI agents could gradually change that model.