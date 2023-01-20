Instagram rolls out 'Quiet Mode', enhances parental supervision for teens

Meta-owned Instagram launched the 'Quiet Mode' to discourage people from consistently being on the app. Targeted at teenagers, the 'Quiet Mode' will ensure that once enabled, they do not receive any notifications.

Once a user enables the Quiet Mode, the profile activity status will change to 'In Quiet Mode' for the followers of the user. If someone sends a Direct Message while the user is 'In Quiet Mode', Instagram will send an auto-reply (just like the automated reply that are sent by WhatsApp Business users).

Instagram said that one can "easily customize" the 'Quiet Mode' hours to fit an individual's schedule.

"Anyone can use ‘Quiet mode’, but we’ll prompt teens to do so when they spend a specific amount of time on Instagram late at night," Instagram said in a blog post.

Where will the Quiet Mode be available?

Instagram said that the ‘Quiet mode’ will be available to everyone in the US, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand today. The platform hopes to bring it to more countries soon.

Instagram also came up with other features. This includes new ways to manage recommendations and supporting teens' experience with updated parental supervision tools.

Expansion of recommended posts

While users can already hide comments and DMs containing specific words, Instagram has now expanded the feature to apply to recommended posts that one sees across Instagram.

"Add a word or list of words, emojis or hashtags that you want to avoid – like "fitness" or "recipes" – and we’ll work to no longer recommend content with those words in the caption or the hashtag," Instagram said.

One can access this feature in the 'Hidden Words' section of Privacy settings.

Parental supervision tools

Instagram, under its 'Family Center and supervision tools' feature, said that it will maker it easier for the parents to stay "more aware of the choices their teens make".

"If their teen updates a setting, parents will receive a notification so they can talk to their teen about the change. Parents can now also view accounts their teen has blocked," Instagram said.

