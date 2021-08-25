Instagram is deleting swipe-up feature, replacing it with addictive stickers

Facebook-owned Instagram is retiring the swipe-up gesture to access links on August 30 and replacing it with addictive stickers.

The company said it is making the move to “streamline the stories creation experience” and offer more “creative control,” given that uses can format the look of stickers and not the swipe up.

Instagram started testing these stickers in June for various users, not just people who already had swipe-up privileges.

This is seen as a big change as the swipe-up function was a premium feature for Instagram and it was being offered only to influencers with more than 10,000 followers and advertisers who pay for visibility.

Instagram is diversifying its features. It will launch advertising on its Shop feature globally, as it seeks to earn more money from brands hoping to reach new customers.

Instagram Shop is a tab on the photo and video sharing app that lets users browse items such as clothes and beauty products and in some cases purchase the items directly within the Instagram app.

Users can click on an Instagram Shop ad to view more details about the product, browse additional items from the brand or save the product to a wishlist.

The company began testing the ads earlier this month with a few select advertisers, but the feature is now open to brands globally wherever Instagram Shop is available.

Facebook has been trying to tie together messaging across its suite of apps and first enabled it between Instagram and Messenger last September. The move enabled users of each service to find, message and hold video calls with contacts on the other without needing to download both apps.

(With inputs from agencies)