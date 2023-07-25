Instagram down! Popular Meta platform suffers outage again, third within a month

Popular social media platform, Meta-owned Instagram, suffered a massive outage Tuesday (July 25) globally, a record third time in a month. Hindustan Times claimed more than 50,000 users reported problems while accessing several features on Instagram.

Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration and wrote that they were unable to upload images on the social media platform.

The outage was not limited to a particular server or region. Meta is yet to disclose what caused the outage.

Several users later reported Instagram was working fine for them again.

Third outage within a month

Instagram has been facing a number of issues of late. It suffered July’s first outage on July 11, when all major platforms of Meta, including WhatsApp and Facebook, went down for a couple of hours.

The second outage came on July 20, when thousands of Instagram users worldwide struggled to access the platform. The outage affected multiple regions globally.

Now, the third outage was reported today (July 25) at 8:28 AM IST. The outage peaked at 8:47 AM. Around 87 per cent of users faced issues while logging in to the app.

Instagram’s ‘Threads’ problem

Instagram recently unveiled its latest creation, the Threads app, making a bold move to compete with X (formerly Twitter). Threads, which stands as a separate entity, brings together elements from both X and Instagram to form a unique and fresh social media experience.

Users of Threads can engage in various activities, including creating text-based posts, sharing photos, and uploading videos.

However, after an explosive launch, the app has been facing a steady decline in the number of active monthly users. The app has witnessed a substantial 70 per cent decline in daily active users since reaching its peak on July 7.