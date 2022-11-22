Indian start-up launches indigenous 3D printer that prints human tissues

Avay Biosciences, an Indian tech start-up, has launched an indigenous 3D printer that, they claim, can print human tissues.

Bioprinting is a method of tissue replication that uses ‘bioinks’ that are engineered to print artificial living tissues like skin. Bioprinting temporarily or permanently supports and nurtures living cells.

The first prototype of the 'Mito Plus' bioprinter was installed at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Mito Plus is the advanced version of the Bio 3D printer developed with inputs on the prototype from the research lab of Dr Bikramjit Basu at IISc and developed by Avay, which was co-founded by an IIT Madras alumnus. It is said to be one of the most advanced 3D bioprinters in India.

The start-up is already partnering with premier research and development institutes across India, including IIT Madras, Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, and BITS Pilani (Goa Campus) as customers and collaborators.

According to various bioprinting market reports, the global 3D bioprinting market is currently valued at USD 1.3 billion as of 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2027.

On the key applications of ‘Mito Plus,’ Manish Amin, CEO, Avay Biosciences, said, “A wide range of biomaterials can be printed in MITO plus. It can be used for pharmaceutical drug discovery and drug testing applications. It can also be used in cancer biology and cosmetology applications".

He explained that bioprinters worked exactly like 3D printers, but instead of providing output of plastic, metal or powders, bioprinters deposit layers of biomaterials that may include living cells, to build complex structures like skin tissue, liver tissue, etc.

“Our approach to the creation of entirely new organs begins with the journey of creating new tissue samples - a critical stepping stone for a very long term and difficult journey," said Suhridh Sundaram, COO, Avay.

“In collaboration with ICT Mumbai, we are working on having our printers develop skin— the most common type of layered tissue that could help victims of severe burns. These tissues can also be used for toxicology screens and various other testing mechanisms,” he added.