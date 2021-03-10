Hackers tap into Verkada cameras, breach several businesses including Tesla

A hacker group claimed to has taken out credentials of high-level administrator account of Silicon Valley firm Verkada which runs an online camera security platform.

The hackers reportedly viewed live and archived surveillance footage from several businesses including Tesla Inc by gaining administrative access to camera maker Verkada.

Verkada said it had disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent unauthorized access. The breach reportedly included Cloudflare, women's health clinics, psychiatric hospitals, prisons including offices of Verkada, according to reports.

Hackers said they had full video archive of Verkada customers. The camera maker said that it has notified companies that rely on its platform including law enforcement.

Reports said gym chain Bay Club and transportation technology startup Virgin Hyperloop were also hacked. According to the company website, it has links with 5,200 enterprise organizations with cloud-managed building security solution.

The images of the alleged hacked surveillance video were posted on Twitter with the hashtag #OperationPanopticon.

