/GTA 6’s biggest leak since 2022? Gameplay clips and map surface online

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been hit by another major leak, with gameplay clips and images claiming to show the game's map appearing online just days before Rockstar Games is due to reveal an extended look at the highly anticipated title. A group calling itself Cyberleek has claimed responsibility and says the leaks are part of a campaign against what it describes as anti-consumer practices in the gaming industry. Rockstar has not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the leaked material. However, reports say the publisher and parent company Take-Two have issued copyright takedowns against some of the footage.

What does the GTA 6 leak show?

One of the clips reportedly shows Jason Duval, one of GTA 6's protagonists, playing basketball. The footage appears to show successful shots increasing a Focus meter. Another clip shows Jason involved in a road confrontation that escalates into a fight with another character. Other apparent details include vehicle storage, different loadouts, a working car boot and stamina that decreases during combat. Some of these systems have drawn comparisons with Red Dead Redemption 2, although it is too early to know whether the leaked footage represents the final game. Images circulating online also claim to show a large portion of the Leonida map, including several counties, islands and rail routes. But the age and development status of the map are unknown, so these details should be treated cautiously.

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Why is Cyberleek leaking GTA 6?

Cyberleek says its campaign is aimed at Rockstar and the wider gaming industry. Its manifesto objects to digital pre-orders, paid single-player content and games losing access to offline content. The group has published three demands and says it will continue its campaign until Rockstar responds publicly. The timing is particularly striking because Rockstar has already confirmed that GTA 6 will have a physical edition but it will contain a download code rather than a disc. Cyberleek appears to be specifically targeting that model, rather than claiming that GTA 6 will have no physical packaging at all.

More GTA 6 footage could be coming