Google's AI chatbot Bard to be rolled out in 180 countries including India

Tech giant Google said on Wednesday (May 10) that it is opening its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard to 180 countries including India without a waitlist, according to a blog post. "Since we rolled out Bard — initially in the US and the UK— we’ve gotten quite a bit of feedback and have adapted quickly to make your experience with it even better. We recently moved Bard to PaLM 2, a far more capable large language model, which has enabled many of our recent improvements," the post said.

During the annual Google developers conference in Silicon Valley on Wednesday, executives said that generative AI will also be used to supercharge the tech giant's leading search engine. Addressing the event, Alphabet's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai said, "We have been applying AI to make our products radically more helpful for a while with generative A.I., we are taking the next step. With a bold and responsible approach, we are reimagining all our core products, including search."

"Making AI helpful for everyone is the most profound way we will advance our mission," Pichai added. Bard is currently

Meanwhile, senior product director Jack Krawczyk said that Bard will be modified to support 40 languages in the coming months. "We're excited to get Bard into more people's hands. We're pretty fired up about where Bard is going," Krawczyk said. Bard is now available in Japanese and Korean.

Bard technology will also enable features such as filling in the text to help draft emails and suggesting ideas for an artwork by scrutinizing a picture of available supplies.

Bard is a rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. Google is currently racing to catch up with Microsoft, which has rushed to integrate ChatGPT-like powers in a wide array of its products, including the Bing search engine.

Bard is a chatbot with a persona that can hold human-like conversations and is intended to be used for creative collaboration, for instance, to generate software code or write a caption for a photo. Initially, Bard was only available in the US and the UK.

Google's announcements on Wednesday came a week after Microsoft expanded public access to its generative artificial intelligence programs that are powered by models made by OpenAI- the company behind ChatGPT.

