/Google Pixel 12 Series could launch with Android 18 and new display upgrades: report

Google has only recently launched its Pixel 11 series, but early details about its successor are already emerging. A new report claims that four Pixel 12 models have appeared in the GSMA IMEI database, while their display resolutions have also reportedly been revealed. The phones are expected to arrive in 2027, with the Pixel 12 Pro Fold potentially receiving the biggest display upgrade. The reported lineup includes the Pixel 12, Pixel 12 Pro, Pixel 12 Pro XL and Pixel 12 Pro Fold. The same leak also claims Google is already testing the upcoming phones with Android 18, suggesting that the company is working on hardware and software well ahead of the expected launch.

Pixel 12 series model numbers reportedly revealed

According to a report by OVR Plus, the four devices have appeared in the GSMA IMEI database with different model numbers. The standard Pixel 12 is reportedly listed as GC0QU, while the Pixel 12 Pro could carry model number GWU59. The larger Pixel 12 Pro XL is said to have the model number G7U1Y. The alleged Pixel 12 Pro Fold model number is G4D5D. These details should be treated as early leak information rather than confirmed specifications from Google.

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Pixel 12 display resolutions tipped

The leak also claims that all four Pixel 12 models could receive different display resolutions. The regular Pixel 12 is reportedly being tested with a 1080 x 2400-pixel panel. The Pixel 12 Pro could move to 1280 x 2824 pixels, while the Pixel 12 Pro XL is tipped to feature a 1344 x 2952-pixel display. The biggest change could come with the foldable model. While the report suggests a more substantial resolution improvement for the Pixel 12 Pro Fold, it does not provide enough confirmed detail to establish exactly how large that upgrade will be.

Pixel 12 could arrive with Android 18