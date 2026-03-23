/From under-display Face ID to the A20 chip: What to expect from Apple’s iPhone launch in September 2026

Apple is expected to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, in September 2026. According to MacRumors and multiple other reports, the upcoming model could bring changes in design, performance and camera technology.

This year, the company may focus more on Pro models, while also preparing to introduce a foldable iPhone.

7 expected features in iPhone 18 Pro Max

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1. Under-display Face ID

Reports suggest Apple may place Face ID sensors under the display.

This could reduce the size of the Dynamic Island and create a cleaner front design with a smaller cut-out.

2. New A20 Pro chip (2nm technology)

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip.

According to industry reports, it may be built on a 2nm process, compared to 3nm in current chips.

This could improve:

Speed

Power efficiency

Battery performance

3. Improved connectivity chip

The device may include a new Apple-designed connectivity chip (successor to the N1 chip).

This could enhance:

Wi-Fi performance

Bluetooth connectivity

Features like AirDrop and hotspot stability

4. Triple 48MP camera setup

Leaks suggest Apple may introduce three 48MP cameras on the rear.

The main camera could also support variable aperture, allowing users to control how much light enters the lens.

This may improve photography in both bright and low-light conditions.

5. Upgraded C2 modem

Apple is expected to introduce a new C2 modem in the Pro models.

This could offer:

Faster network speeds

Better signal stability

Improved battery usage during data use

6. Slightly thicker design for bigger battery

Reports indicate the phone may be slightly thicker than previous models.

The likely reason is a larger battery, which could increase overall usage time.

7. New colour options

The iPhone 18 Pro Max may come in new colours such as:

Deep purple

Burgundy

Brown

This would be a shift from recent design trends.

iPhone 18 Pro Max launch date and expected price

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro Max between September 9 and September 15, 2026, as per industry reports. In India, the starting price could be around Rs 1,49,900, based on current pricing trends of Pro Max models.

Apple’s strategy: Focus on Pro and foldables

Reports suggest Apple may change its usual launch pattern this year.

Instead of launching four models together, the company may:

Focus on Pro models

Introduce a foldable iPhone

Delay standard models to next year

This indicates a shift towards premium devices and new form factors.

What this means for users

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to focus on performance, camera improvements and design refinement rather than a complete redesign.

While these features are based on leaks and reports, Apple typically confirms details only at launch. For users planning an upgrade, the next iPhone could offer better efficiency, improved photography and more advanced hardware.