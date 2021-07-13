France fines Google $593 million over news copyright row

France on Tuesday fined Google $593 million for failing to negotiate with news publishers over their content under EU copyright rules.

The US tech giant however asserted that it had acted in "good faith throughout the entire process".

"Our objective remains the same: we want to turn the page with a definitive agreement. We will take the French Competition Authority's feedback into consideration and adapt our offers," it said.

French anti-trust watchdog chief Isabelle De Silva said it was the biggest fine imposed by the agency for failing to comply with its ruling.

The watchdog ordered Google to offer remuneration to current publishers for copyrighted content or risk fines amounting to 900,000 euros a day.

"When the authority decrees an obligation for a company, it must comply scrupulously, both in the spirit and letter (of the decision). Here, this was unfortunately not the case," the French competition watchdog said.

The French regulators in April had asked Google to negotiate "in good faith" with media groups after it refused to comply with the EU's digital copyright law of 2019.

Under the "neighbouring rights", news publishers need to be compensated for their work on websites and social media platforms including on search engines.

The regulator said Google's actions demonstrate "a deliberate, elaborate and systematic lack of respect" for its order.

Google had earlier announced it had reached an agreement on copyright payments with French newspapers and magazines after initially refusing to pay media outlets for news stories.

The Australian government had earlier come down hard on Google and Facebook to pay media companies for their content after a landmark legislation, after resisting the government the two US companies signed deals worth millions of dollars with the media companies.

