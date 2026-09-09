/First Apple keynote hosted by new CEO John Ternus: Where to watch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max launch today

Apple is holding its biggest hardware event of the year today, September 9, and it marks a major moment for the company. The “Surprise and shine” keynote will be the first major Apple product launch under new CEO John Ternus, who took over from Tim Cook earlier this month. The event will begin at 10:30 PM IST in India.

The biggest expected announcements are the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, alongside Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which reports suggest could be called the iPhone Ultra. Apple has not confirmed the product names or specifications.

Apple event September 9: Where to watch in India

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The keynote begins at:

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Time: 10:30 PM IST

US time: 10 AM PT

Location: Apple Park, Cupertino

Watch online: Apple’s website, Apple TV app and YouTube Live

Apple has confirmed the 10 AM PT start and says viewers can watch through Apple.com, the Apple TV app or YouTube Live.

iPhone 18 Pro and foldable iPhone: What to expect

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to bring upgraded processors and camera changes, while Apple’s first foldable could be the biggest new product in years. Reports have pointed to a book-style foldable with a large inner display and a smaller outer screen. Reuters says the device is expected to be a high-end model costing more than $2,500, while the Pro and Pro Max models are also expected to receive upgrades.

The foldable is reportedly expected to use a new hinge design aimed at reducing the visible crease. Other reports have suggested Touch ID could return and that the device could be considerably thinner when opened. However, these details remain unconfirmed until Apple takes the stage.

Apple Watch, AirPods and more could also appear

The iPhone may not be the only attraction. Apple is also expected to unveil new Apple Watch and AirPods models, with reports pointing to the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5. There is also speculation around new smart-home products, although some announcements could be held for a later event.