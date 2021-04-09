Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp face another global outage in less than a month

Facebook and Instagram went down for millions of users for a couple of hours in various parts of the world early Friday morning. The outage was the second one in less than a month for the social networking giant.

People took to the online outage detector platform DownDetector as they were welcomed with a "sorry something went wrong" error message from Facebook and Instagram.

The outage appeared to affect Facebook's internal websites as well, noted in a tweet from famed developer Jane Wong.

Even Facebook`s outage dashboard appeared to be having problems.

After a couple of hours, Both Facebook and Instagram were back to normal.

On March 19, Facebook and its family of apps like WhatsApp and Instagram recovered from a major global outage caused by a technical issue.

More than 1 lakh users reported issues with Instagram on online outage tracker DownDetector, and over 25,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp.

Facebook messenger users also experienced issues.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologise for any inconvenience," Facebook had said in a statement.

Instagram tweeted: "Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we`re back now. The issue`s been fixed and we`re sorry for the trouble".

In July last year, millions of users worldwide, including in India, were left clueless when Facebook and its family of apps including WhatsApp and photo-sharing platform Instagram suffered a global outage.