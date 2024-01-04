Elon Musk's SpaceX launches Direct-to-Cell satellites, know more

Elon Musk and his aerospace company SpaceX are regularly in news for their Starlink constellation of satellites, literally thousands of which are in orbit around the Earth right now. But January 2, 2024 marked the start of a new chapter for the company as it launched its first satellites that will facilitate 'Direct-to-cell' capability. Read on to know more.

The first six satellites facilitating this capability were launched on at 10:44 pm EST on January 2. The satellites have been deoployed, but when they gradually become fully operational over the years 2024-2025, they will act as 'cell-phone towers in the sky' which will be a major step towards Starlink's plan to make connectivity available 'whereever you see the sky'.

Cell phones with LTE capabilitiy will be able to make use of the Direct to Cell technology. A signal directly from a satellite would mean that chances of you getting a network 'everywhere' increase considerably.

On its website, Starlink has said that its satellites have an advanced eNodeB modem which enable it to be a cellphone tower in space.

“This launch will include the first six Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities that will enable mobile network operators around the world to provide seamless global access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters." said Starlink before the launch of the satellites.

It has been reported in media that the satellites will begin providing text function this year and that voice, data an IOT services will be made available from 2025.

The biggest benefit of Direct to Cell technology that it will help provide connectivity in rural, underdeveloped and hard to reach areas where establishing a traditional communications network is challenging due to factors like geography etc. For example, if a village or a settlement high up a mountain isn't able to access even the basic communication tools, space-based internet and phone service will allow the people there to gain connectivity.