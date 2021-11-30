Elon Musk praises elevation of Parag Agarwal as Twitter CEO: 'USA benefits greatly from Indian talent'

Reacting to the Indian-American Parag Agrawal's appointment as Twitter's new CEO, Tesla chief Elon Musk has said that "USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!".

Elon Musk was replying to Stripe CEO Patrick Collison's tweet, which stated that six US tech giants now run by Indian-origin CEOs.



"Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter are run by CEOs who grew up in India. It is wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world; it is a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, @paraga!)," Collison said.



And Elon Musk responded to Patrick's post by saying, "USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!"

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigned on Monday, and Indian origin Parag Agrawal is all set to be his successor.



Parag is an IIT Bombay graduate who has served as the Chief Technology Officer at the microblogging platform.



Agrawal had completed his PhD in computer science from the prestigious Stanford University.

He joined Twitter in 2011 and has served as chief technology officer since October 2017, where he was responsible for the network's technical strategy.

He has previously worked in AT&T, Microsoft Corporation, and Yahoo. According to PeopleAI, Agrawal has an estimated net worth of $1.52 million.

(With inputs from agencies)