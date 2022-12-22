Driver of Tesla car that caused eight car pile up in San Francisco blames 'Full-Self Driving' feature

The eight-vehicle vehicular crash last month on San Francisco's Bay Bridge which involved a Tesla Model S car reportedly happened due to the malfunctioning of the vehicle's Full-Self Driving (FSD) mode.

As per a police report made public on Wednesday the car's driver said that the 2021 model car was in Full-Self Driving (FSD) mode which had malfunctioned. However, the police were able to determine if the software was in operation or if his statement was accurate.

However, the police in its report said that the vehicle had made an unsafe lane change and was slowing to a stop when another vehicle crashed into it from behind. This then led to a chain reaction of six more vehicles crashing and causing the pile-up.

It also said that if the self-driving function did malfunction the driver should have taken manual control of the vehicle and prevented the crash.

The Thanksgiving Day crash had caused lengthy delays on San Francisco's Interstate-80 near Island and had also sent two juveniles to the hospital with minor injuries.

As per Tesla the so-called "Full Self Driving" function only provides driver advanced assistance features but the vehicles still require human supervision and "are not autonomous". This has even led Jennifer Homendy, the National Transportation Safety Board chair to question Tesla's marketing of the feature. In her opinion, the company must make sure to "do more" to ensure that the feature isn't misused.

