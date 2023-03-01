ChatGPT turns recovery agent, helps CEO extract US$109,500 from client who ghosted

In the corporate sector, it's not unusual for clients to go rogue and not pay for the services they received. Generally, the only option to obtain justice in such situations is through the judicial system. We are also aware of the fact that in these trying circumstances, engaging a lawyer or legal company may be rather expensive. Instead of consulting a lawyer, a US-based CEO chose to go down a less-travelled path and used ChatGPT.

Greg Isenberg, the CEO, tweeted about the event and said ChatGPT helped him recover a payment from a client totaling US$ 109,500 (about Rs 90 lakh).

“Imagine a multi-billion dollar client who refused to pay you for good work rendered. Most people would turn to lawyers. I turned to ChatGPT. Here's the story of how I recovered $109,500 without spending a dime on legal fees,” Isenberg wrote on Twitter.

In keeping with his account, he stated that his business handled some design work for a brand last year that was well-received. The customer continued requesting more work, and the business kept exceeding expectations. When it was time for payment, the brand, however, stopped communicating. The CEO said that they had never had a customer skip out on payments and that this had caused the morale of the entire workforce to suffer. Then it was his turn to intervene.

"Instead of sending another email that might fall on deaf ears or hiring an expensive lawyer to initiate debt collections, I had an idea. What if ChatGPT could draft a bit more of a scary email to draw attention? At the very least, I'd learn something. The cost of ChatGPT: USD 0. The cost of our lawyer to send this notice: USD 1,000. So, we asked ChatGPT to pretend to draft “a scary collection email” so we can recover the USD 109,500 owed to us," Isenberg added.

He then revealed the prompt he used and the email text that ChatGPT had created, adding that he had forwarded the same to the customer after making a few small adjustments. To his astonishment, the customer reacted to the correspondence quickly and stated, 'let's get you guys paid'.

The prompt used by the CEO was, “Pretend you work in the finance department and your job is to collect payments from clients. Draft a scary email that gets XYZ client to pay for USD 109,500 of services rendered but hasn't responded to 5 emails. Their invoices are 5 months overdue.”

Here is the response that ChatGPT came up with:

The next time you need to terrify a client whose payments are past due, ChatGPT could come in handy.