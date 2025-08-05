/ChatGPT 5 is launching in august: What sam altman’s warning means for AI regulation

As OpenAI gets ready to launch GPT-5 in August 2025, CEO Sam Altman has shared his concerns about the rapid growth of artificial intelligence. Speaking on This Past Weekend podcast hosted by Theo Von, Altman admitted he felt “scared” while testing GPT-5. He compared its development to the Manhattan Project, where scientists who built the atomic bomb later worried about its consequences.

His comments in podcast have brought more attention to the fast pace of AI development and raised questions about how prepared society is for such powerful tools.

Altman says GPT-5 could be a turning point

He explained that GPT-5 felt “very fast”, not just in processing speed but in how quickly AI is moving forward. “What have we done?” he asked during the interview, reflecting on whether the world is ready for what’s coming next.

According to Altman, one major concern is that regulations are not keeping up. “It feels like there are no adults in the room,” he said, suggesting that there is not enough oversight as AI becomes more powerful.

He said that although OpenAI supports safe AI development, GPT-5 may have advanced faster than expected. The pressure to innovate is strong, but the systems to guide it safely are still being built.

GPT-5 may take AI closer to AGI

GPT-5 is expected to be much more advanced than GPT-4. Reports suggest it will include stronger reasoning, better memory, and improved multimodal abilities. Users might experience smoother interactions without switching between models.

However, Altman has said GPT-4 “kind of sucks” compared to GPT-5, which has led to concerns about the next version being harder to control. Some experts believe GPT-5 might be a major step towards Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), where AI systems begin to think and act on their own across different tasks.

Altman, who once thought AGI would arrive quietly, now sounds more cautious. He is worried about how fast it may come and whether society is ready for it.

What’s behind the pressure?

OpenAI is also facing pressure from investors. Microsoft has invested $13.5 billion in the company, and other players like Google DeepMind and Perplexity.ai are pushing ahead. Internally, there are reports that OpenAI could shift to a for-profit model and may even use the AGI label to change its current structure.

According to The Guardian and The Verge, some insiders believe declaring AGI could help the company break certain partnership terms.