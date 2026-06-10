When Anthropic unveiled the Mythos class of AI models, the internet asked one question louder than all others: what happens if you ask it to build a nuclear bomb? It is a fair question. Claude Fable 5, the public face of the Mythos class, released June 9, 2026, is described by Anthropic itself as the most capable AI model it has ever deployed. It scored 80.3% on SWE-Bench Pro, crossed the 90% threshold on analytical benchmarks, and outperformed every prior model on complex, long-horizon scientific tasks. So can it synthesise uranium? The short answer is no. The more interesting answer explains why.

Anthropic has built what it calls a classifier-based fallback system directly into Fable 5. A separate layer of AI systems continuously monitors incoming prompts, looking for signals associated with CBRN misuse, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear domains. If a request crosses that threshold, the main Mythos-class model never sees it. The query is automatically rerouted to Claude Opus 4.8, which operates under tighter generation rules and returns a safe, non-actionable response. The underlying model's superior reasoning capability is simply never engaged. You are not talking to Mythos on those questions. You are talking to a gatekeeper.

This architecture is not accidental. It is the direct output of Anthropic's Responsible Scaling Policy, which defines AI Safety Levels based on a model's potential to provide what the company calls ‘meaningful uplift’ in weapons of mass destruction. Claude Mythos 5, the unrestricted version of the same model, available only to a small group of vetted government and critical infrastructure partners, was evaluated against ASL-4 thresholds before any deployment decision was made. Anthropic concluded Mythos does not cross the ASL-4 line today, but it is the first model in history where the company judged the question close enough to require that formal evaluation at all.

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The nuclear chemistry guardrail is among the most absolute in the system. A user asking how to synthesize ricin, a biological toxin, triggers the fallback. A user asking about uranium enrichment centrifuge geometry triggers it. A user probing the critical mass calculations for weapons-grade plutonium triggers it. These are not edge cases that slip through. They are the primary design targets of the classifier layer.

Anthropic has also been transparent about the limits of its own confidence. In a statement accompanying the Fable 5 launch, the company acknowledged that no classifier system is perfect, that jailbreak research is ongoing, and that a model of this capability class operating near weapons-relevant knowledge domains requires continuous red-teaming. The guardrails are real. They are also under constant adversarial pressure.