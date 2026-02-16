/By the end of 2026, AI may reshape office work: List of jobs most at risk

As Artificial intelligence is moving faster than many expected, and its impact on office jobs is already visible. Many top leaders believe that a large share of screen-based work could change sharply by the end of 2026.

Among them is Mustafa Suleyman, head of AI at Microsoft, who has said that many white-collar tasks can be automated within 12 to 18 months. As per the industry assessments, the effects of this shift may be clearly felt across offices, media houses, customer support centres and research teams before 2026 ends.

White-collar work is at risk

Today AI can write well, analyse data, answer customer queries and even generate code. These tools work at speed, cost less over time and can handle large volumes of routine tasks.

According to industry analysis cited by Microsoft and other tech firms, jobs that rely heavily on repetitive digital work, standard analysis or predictable communication face higher exposure. This does not mean all these roles will disappear, but the way they are done may change sharply.

Sectors such as media, customer service, administration and basic research are already seeing AI support or partial replacement.

List of white-collar roles most exposed to AI

Based on risk assessments shared by Microsoft and referenced in industry reports, the following roles face higher automation pressure:

Customer service representatives

Telephone operators

Ticket agents and travel clerks

Telemarketers

Broadcast announcers and radio DJs

Brokerage clerks

News analysts, reporters and journalists

Proofreaders and copy markers

Editors

Public relations specialists

Advertising sales agents

Market research analysts

Data scientists

Personal financial advisors

Web developers

Management analysts

Interpreters and translators

Historians

Sales representatives of services

These roles often involve tasks that AI models can already perform, such as drafting content, summarising information, analysing patterns or handling scripted communication.

Is this prediction accurate?

No. Many experts also say that these are risk indicators, not guarantees. AI is more likely to change jobs than erase them completely.

People with strong domain knowledge, creative judgement, leadership skills or client-facing responsibilities remain at lower risk. Jobs that involve complex decision-making, emotional intelligence, negotiation or high-value relationships are harder to automate.

However, roles focused mainly on rewriting content, basic analysis or routine digital tasks may face faster disruption.

What workers can do next

Most experts agree that the safest path forward is upskilling. Learning how to work with AI, rather than against it, is becoming essential. Skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, strategy and human communication are expected to grow in value.