Apple welcomes home event today: What to expect

Apple is expected to expand its smart home range on October 13, 2026, with three rumoured products: a new HomeView smart home hub, an upgraded Apple TV 4K and a refreshed HomePod mini.

The reported ‘Welcome Home’ event could mark a bigger push into connected home devices, with touchscreen controls and more capable Siri features potentially taking centre stage. However, there is an important caveat: Apple has not officially confirmed the event, its livestream or any of the expected launches. The specifications and prices below are based on reports and rumours, not confirmed announcements.

Apple HomeView: Smart display with A18 chip and AI Siri

The rumoured HomeView is expected to combine a touchscreen display with voice-controlled smart home features. According to Bloomberg, it could use Apple's A18 chip and support AI-focused Siri commands. A tabletop version is reportedly being designed with inspiration from the iMac G4, Apple's distinctive computer launched in 2002. Possible colours include space grey, silver, pink and starlight, while a wall-mounted version may offer fewer choices. Tom's Guide has reported an expected price of $350, approximately Rs 33,300. This is an estimated conversion, not a confirmed Indian retail price.

If launched as rumoured, HomeView could give users a central screen for interacting with smart home devices and Siri.

Apple TV 4K may get A19 chip and built-in microphones

Apple is also expected to refresh the Apple TV 4K set-top box. The rumoured upgrade includes an A19 processor, improved Siri controls and built-in microphones that could let users issue voice commands without relying entirely on the remote. Pricing remains uncertain following Apple's reported June 2026 price increases. The current US prices cited in the supplied information are $199 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and $249 for the 128GB Wi-Fi and Ethernet version. It remains unclear whether a new model would retain these prices or cost more.

HomePod mini 2: Expected chip, colours and price

The HomePod mini could receive an upgrade with Apple's S10 chip, potentially improving performance and the overall user experience. Rumoured colour options include white, midnight pink, green and blue. The next-generation model could retain the $129 price, around Rs 12,300, although Apple has not confirmed either the specifications or pricing. The first-generation HomePod mini is also listed at $129 in the supplied context following a reported US price increase.

What should buyers expect in India?

For now, all three products remain unconfirmed. Indian prices, availability and launch dates have not been officially announced in the supplied information.