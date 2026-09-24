/Apple Mac mini, Mac Studio now available in India: AI performance, prices and key upgrades

Apple has started selling its new Mac mini and Mac Studio desktops in India, bringing its latest M-series chips and upgraded AI capabilities to professional and everyday users.

The Mac mini starts at Rs 99,900, while the high-end Mac Studio with M5 Ultra costs Rs 6,29,900. Both are available through Apple's online and offline stores and authorised resellers. The biggest difference is what buyers need the machines to do: the Mac mini targets students, developers and creators, while Mac Studio is built for demanding professional work and running large AI models locally.

Mac mini gets M6 chip and faster AI performance

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The new Mac mini is available with M6 and M5 Pro processors. The M6 model features a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, with Neural Accelerators built into every GPU core. Apple claims it delivers up to four times faster AI performance, twice the graphics performance and up to 40 per cent faster CPU performance compared with the previous generation. It starts with 16GB of unified memory and can be configured with up to 32GB. The M6 version starts at Rs 99,900.

For professionals handling video production, game development and heavier workloads, the Mac mini with M5 Pro starts at Rs 2,09,900 and supports up to 64GB of unified memory.

Both versions support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and 2.5Gb Ethernet, with an optional 10Gb Ethernet upgrade.

Mac Studio reaches Rs 6.29 lakh with M5 Ultra

The Mac Studio is designed for users who need significantly more computing power. The M5 Max version features an 18-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU and up to 128GB of unified memory. It starts at Rs 2,79,900. The M5 Ultra model goes further, offering up to a 36-core CPU, an 80-core GPU and up to 512GB of unified memory. It starts at Rs 6,29,900. Apple says the machine is built for demanding tasks such as 8K video editing, 3D rendering and running large AI models locally.

Both Mac Studio models include Thunderbolt 5, with transfer speeds of up to 120Gbps, and support up to eight displays. The 512GB memory configuration will arrive in late October.

Which Mac should buyers consider?