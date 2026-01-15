/Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone this year, leaks reveal Liquid Metal hinge

Apple is expected to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone later this year, and new leaks suggest the device could feature a Liquid Metal hinge. If true, this would mark a major design shift for Apple, especially as the hinge is one of the most critical parts of any foldable phone.

As per the leak shared by user “yeux1122” on the Korean platform Naver, Apple plans to use Liquid Metal in the hinge mechanism of the foldable iPhone. While the hinge may use Liquid Metal, the main body of the device is expected to be made from titanium.

Apple has not officially confirmed the device or its materials, but the leak has drawn attention because Liquid Metal has long been linked to Apple’s foldable patents.

Liquid Metal

Liquidmetal, also known as Liquid Metal, is an amorphous metal alloy developed at the California Institute of Technology. Unlike traditional metals such as steel or aluminium, Liquid Metal does not have a crystalline structure. This makes it stronger, more resistant to bending and better suited to handle repeated mechanical stress.

Because of these properties, Liquid Metal is especially useful in parts that move frequently, such as hinges. In foldable phones, the hinge is often the weakest point, as it must open and close thousands of times without wearing out or becoming loose.

Liquid Metal is lighter than stainless steel but still very tough. This could help Apple keep the foldable iPhone slim while also improving long-term durability.

Why Apple may choose Liquid Metal for the foldable iPhone

Leaks suggest Apple wants its first foldable iPhone to be very thin. Reports claim the device could measure under 5.6 mm when unfolded. Achieving this requires a hinge that is both strong and compact.

Using Liquid Metal could allow Apple to create a thinner hinge without sacrificing strength. Analysts note that traditional materials could add extra weight or thickness, which Apple usually avoids in its designs.

Apple has also filed several patents related to Liquid Metal hinges and moving parts for foldable devices. These patents focus on fatigue resistance and spring-like movement, which are key requirements for a foldable phone hinge.

Apple’s past work with Liquid Metal

Apple’s interest in Liquid Metal is not new. In 2010, the company signed a deal with Liquidmetal Technologies, securing a worldwide and exclusive licence to use the material in consumer electronics.

So far, Apple has only used Liquid Metal in small components, such as the SIM ejector tool. Using it in a major structural part like a hinge would be Apple’s biggest application of the material to date, if the leak proves accurate.

Foldable iPhone: What else is expected

According to multiple leaks, the foldable iPhone is likely to feature a book-style design. It may come with a 5.5-inch outer display and a larger 7.8-inch inner screen. Both panels are expected to be OLED displays with high refresh rates.