/Apple event 2025: Apple watch series features you need to know

Apple has unveiled the Watch Series 11 with major updates in health tracking, faster connectivity and design. The smartwatch now offers new health alerts, better sleep tracking and improved durability, making it one of Apple’s most advanced wearables to date.

Health Tracking Gets Smarter

Apple says the Watch Series 11 uses 5 million nights of sleep data to fine-tune its sleep-tracking algorithm. This helps users get more accurate information about deep, light and REM sleep stages. The watch also includes sleep apnoea notifications, alerting users to possible breathing issues during sleep.

A new hypertension alert warns users about signs of high blood pressure, allowing them to seek medical advice early. It also tracks heart rate, temperature sensing and overall training load, helping fitness enthusiasts better understand their body.

Stronger Build and Faster Charging

The Series 11 comes with 4x more crack-resistant glass, making it more durable for daily use. Apple has also improved fast charging, which means users can get more hours of use with a quick top-up.

The device now comes in 100 per cent recycled aluminium cases, showing Apple’s commitment to sustainability.

Connectivity and Performance Boost

The new watch supports 5G RedCap technology, giving faster data speeds for streaming, calls and updates. It is powered by the S10 chip, promising smoother performance and support for features like on-device Siri and live translation for instant language help.

Users will also enjoy a new “Workout Buddy” feature, better media playback, and a redesigned interface built around liquid glass for a cleaner look.