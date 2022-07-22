Anyone can now make your Instagram photo into a reel. But you can opt out

As long as your account is public, Instagram will soon allow anyone on the platform to remix your fresh photographs. Remixing will be possible to disable, but once the option is available, you will have to actively choose not to do so because it will be turned on by default.

Instagram says it will enable the "remixing" of public photographs for use inside Reels, its TikTok-like video service, in the "coming weeks." The modification is intended to give Reels creators more material to work with as the firm invests heavily in short-form video in an effort to stay up with its wildly successful rival.

Devi Narasimhan, a Meta spokeswoman, said that Instagram will offer options to disable remixing, even though it will be enabled by default. Through the options menu, users will be able to disable remixing for specific photographs or for their entire account. Remixing will be disabled by default for any photos posted before the functionality becomes live, but you can enable it for specific postings if you'd like.

This system is comparable to Instagram's when it allowed remixing of all publicly available videos in January, only allowing it for videos that had been released after the change was made.

Photographers have frequently expressed scepticism about how Instagram manages their photographs, so today's shift — and the lack of options or explanations around it — probably won't do the business any favours. Although the corporation couldn't sell users' images after a revision to the app's terms of service back in 2012, similar worries have remained practically every time those terms of service have been altered. Adam Mosseri, the founder and CEO of Instagram, has announced that the app is "no longer a photo sharing app."

At Instagram we're always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we're focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging. pic.twitter.com/ezFp4hfDpf — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) June 30, 2021

Remixing could increase the number of people who see photographers' work, but it could also place it in contexts where people would prefer not to see it.

