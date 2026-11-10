/Anthropic eyes a $1.33 trillion valuation as it plans an IPO worth over $61 billion

Anthropic, the company behind Claude, is preparing for one of the biggest stock market listings in the technology industry, targeting a valuation of around $1.33 trillion. The company plans to offer 825 million shares at a price range of $70 to $78 each, according to its IPO filing.

At the midpoint of $74 per share, the offering would be worth approximately $61 billion. The proposed listing is attracting attention because it comes at a time when investors are questioning whether the AI boom can sustain its enormous valuations and investment spending. Anthropic's IPO is therefore being viewed as an important test of market confidence in the AI industry.

Anthropic IPO: 825 million shares at$70– $78

According to the filing, Anthropic plans to sell 825 million shares, including shares offered by existing insiders. At the midpoint price, the total offering would be worth more than $61 billion. However, because the sale includes shares held by insiders, the entire amount would not necessarily go to Anthropic itself.

A person familiar with the matter said the shares are expected to begin trading on Thursday of next week. The proposed valuation is lower than the roughly $1.5 trillion target that investors had anticipated a week earlier. Months ago, figures closer to $2 trillion had also been discussed. The change comes after a sharp sell-off in AI-related stocks prompted some major investors to push for a lower valuation.

Google and AMD among major investors

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The filing also indicates that Anthropic plans to raise up to another $26 billion from major investors, including Google and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The company is seeking to attract substantial institutional investment as it prepares for its public-market debut.

The filing also reveals that some Anthropic executives and founding members plan to sell approximately 23.6 million shares as part of the offering. This means the IPO will involve both new investment in the company and sales by existing shareholders.

Why Anthropic's IPO matters for the AI industry