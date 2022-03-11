An indoor exercise bike worth hopping on

CULTBIKE

Just like that, March is upon us. All those fitness goals we had jotted down with great zeal, are immersing us in an endless cycle of guilt. Gym memberships are looking attractive because the world is opening up but the motivation to step out and exercise may be dying down. Social media marketing has capitalised on this guilt and indoor exercise bikes and active-wear brands have taken over our newsfeed.

When I chanced upon the Flexnest FlexBike, I was surprised by the ease of use and portability of the exercise bike but I didn’t find the bike sturdy enough to handle high-intensity spinning. I was eager to try out more indoor exercise options to see if at-home spinning can be turned from a social media fad to a healthy habit.

Which is why I was excited to try out the exercise bike from CultX.fit. This one is a pricey option and is available for nearly Rs 50,000!

Two weeks, 14 spinning sessions and more than 100 kilometres of rides later, here’s what I think.

STURDY BUT WILL TAKE UP SPACE

When the big brown box arrived at my doorstep, I was worried about where to set up such a massive piece of hardware because trust you me, the box will look daunting to all future customers. The company sends engineers to set it up at a place of choice so don’t worry about having to decode a complex manual. Keep in mind that you need to attach the bike to a power source at all times to make use of the massive LCD screen. If you’re planning to park the bike on a terrace or balcony, make sure you have a power source readily available.

Once set up, the bike takes up quite a lot of space so I suggest you park this in an open space. The all-black body is sturdy and solid so you won’t have to worry about creaking joints or wobbly knees once you hop on. There are knobs and levers to adjust the bike to your height and you can increase or decrease the resistance depending on your fitness goals.

There are volume controls on the side of the LCD screen. The speakers are impressive and the trainer’s voice will keep you going even if you don’t connect your Bluetooth device. There is an option to pair the bike with other devices using Bluetooth.

Hopping on and off the bike is easy as are the many rides the interface has to offer.

MASSIVE DISPLAY KEEPS YOU GOING

Here’s where the Cultbike gets ahead of the competition. The big USP is the massive 21.5-inch LCD touchscreen with a host of home workouts, spin classes, and virtual rides. Once you log in, I recommend you kickstart your first ride by taking a demo of how to use the bike, change resistance and height according to your comfort to avoid any injury.

The interface scores big points for being interactive and easy to use. You can access live spinning classes and some quirky “Groove” sessions with trainers who take you through every move, spin along with you and a whole community of cyclists. This works well to keep you motivated during the workout and you can see your workout statistics like distance covered, RPM, heart rate and calories burnt.

I tallied the calories burnt in a session on the Cultbike with my Apple Watch and found the bike’s assessment to be slightly higher than what my watch provided. Whichever statistic you choose to believe is irrelevant but it’s important to understand that there is always a margin of error.

My favourite session was “Power Pedals” where a certified trainer pushes you to increase your stamina by putting the peddle to metal! And if you’re just starting your fitness journey, I recommend you take a breezy, scenic ride through the streets of Paris, New York, or London. Well, it’s not the same thing as actually riding through those streets but anything to get you through a workout, right?

Another useful feature about the bike is the timely notification from Cultbike after every workout which gives you a summary of your statistics. This can be handy to keep a track of your progress overtime.

NEED FOR THIRD-PARTY CONTENT

Here’s what I keep wondering, why have a 21.5-inch screen only to play the brand’s own workouts? The bike misses out on a core audience by not providing third-party content on such an expensive product. Take a look at a gym or fitness centre; anyone using a bike, treadmill or elliptical trainer is usually watching the news, their favourite chat show or sitcom. So, adding this feature into its bucket will make the Cultbike more appealing to a wider audience.

WORTH THE PRICE TAG OF Rs 50,000?

At Rs 49,900, the Cultbike is asking for a lot of money to simply hop on a bike and cycle to nowhere. With lockdowns lifted, scores of cyclists are going for scenic rides outdoors and there is possibly nothing to replace the benefits of an outdoor workout. But what about those days when you can’t step out? Days when a hectic schedule, poor weather and bad air quality come in the way of your workout, what do you do then?

You hop on an indoor exercise bike. A product like this is an investment into an active lifestyle, better heart health and increased productivity. If you’re someone who wants to exercise within the comforts of your home, this is a great product.

But remember, no amount of motivation or money will make you accomplish your fitness goals. It is discipline which will make you hop on any bike and put the peddle to metal!