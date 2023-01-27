After job cuts, BuzzFeed employs ChatGPT to create website content

BuzzFeed, the New York-headquartered internet media company will use ChatGPT's Open Artificial Intelligence to generate content for its website. This includes quizzes, which is attributed as the first step in extended content creation, Forbes reported.

Buzzfeed had announced last month that it would cut its workforce by about 12 per cent.

"In 2023, you'll see AI inspired content move from an R&D (Research and Development) stage to part of our core business, enhancing the quiz experience, informing our brainstorming, and personalising our content for our audience," BuzzFeed Chief Executive Jonah Peretti said in memo to employees.

"The creative process will increasingly become AI-assisted and technology-enabled," Peretti shared in the memo, according to Reuters.

A report in Variety made a startling forecast that if the past 15 years of the internet came to be defined with algorithmic excellence of technology innovators, the next 15 years will be defined by Artificial Intelligence and data helping create, personalise and animate content by itself.

Reports suggest that media websites such as CNET already use AI technology under articles authored by 'CNET Money Staff'.

Microsoft has invested billions in OpenAI. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, has said the company is seeking more ways to commercialise the platform.

Meanwhile, BuzzFeed has inked a multi-year $10 million deal with Facebook parent, Meta, for content creation.

ChatGPT has been enthusiastically accepted by students around the world. Reports suggest that the limitations of ChatGPT are becoming weaker with passing time with the Artificial Intelligence continuing to put greater amounts of data into it, to improve its performance up to the point of a viable performance generated by human effort.

