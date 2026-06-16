/A massive shift is happening online, and most people haven't noticed

A major shift is quietly taking place online. For years, finding information on the internet followed a familiar pattern. People opened a search engine, typed a few keywords and clicked through a list of links.

That model is now changing

Increasingly, users are turning to AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity to get answers directly rather than browsing multiple websites. The change may seem subtle today, but it could become one of the most significant transformations in the history of the internet.

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From searching for links to receiving answers

Traditional search engines were built around keywords. A user searching for "best laptop for students" or "how to invest money" would receive pages of links and decide which websites to visit.

AI systems work differently.

Instead of presenting a list of results, they often generate a direct response by analysing information from multiple sources. For users, this can save time.

Instead of opening five or ten websites, many people now receive a summary in seconds. This shift is becoming increasingly visible through products such as Google's AI Overviews and AI-powered search tools.

Why this matters for websites and publishers

The consequences extend beyond how people search. For years, websites focused heavily on ranking highly in search results. Businesses invested in search engine optimisation, while publishers competed for clicks from search traffic. Now, visibility increasingly depends on whether AI systems choose to reference, summarise or recommend content. In simple terms, the challenge is no longer just appearing in search results. It is becoming about being recognised as a trusted source that AI systems can understand and cite. This is encouraging publishers and businesses to focus more on expertise, original reporting, strong branding and clear information.

AI is becoming a new discovery layer

Many technology experts describe the current transition as a move from keyword-driven search to AI-mediated discovery. In the past, people actively searched for information. Now information is increasingly being surfaced, recommended or summarised by algorithms and AI assistants. This trend can already be seen across social media, recommendation systems and AI chat platforms.

The result is a new discovery layer sitting between users and the wider internet. Instead of directly navigating the web, many people are beginning to rely on AI systems to guide them.

The shift does not mean traditional search engines will disappear. Search remains one of the most important services on the internet and continues to process billions of queries every day. However, the balance is changing. Future online experiences may involve conversations rather than keyword searches. Users may increasingly ask questions, request recommendations or seek explanations from AI systems that understand context and intent. For businesses, creators and publishers, this could require a new approach to visibility. Success may depend less on ranking for individual keywords and more on producing useful, trustworthy and authoritative information that both humans and AI systems can understand.

The internet's next chapter