/100 years of medical progress in just 10, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei believes the biggest impact of powerful artificial intelligence may not be chatbots or coding, but medicine. He has argued that AI could eventually help scientists prevent and treat most diseases, potentially accelerating decades of biological research into just a few years. Amodei recently defended this optimistic view while responding to criticism that his public messaging focuses too heavily on AI risks. He pointed to his 2024 essay Machines of Loving Grace, which laid out his vision for how advanced AI could transform biology, medicine and human health.

How AI could speed up medical discoveries

Amodei's argument goes beyond using AI to analyse medical records or scientific papers. He believes powerful AI could eventually perform, direct and improve much of the work currently done by biologists. That could include proposing hypotheses, designing experiments, analysing results and deciding what researchers should test next. His central prediction is striking: powerful AI could increase the rate of important biological discoveries by at least 10 times, potentially delivering what would otherwise have been 50 to 100 years of progress within five to 10 years. The idea is already influencing Anthropic's work. The company launched an AI for Science programme focused on helping researchers use its models for biology, genetic research and drug discovery.

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Cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases

In his essay, Amodei outlined several areas where he believes AI-accelerated science could make a major difference.

These include better prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, major advances against cancer, cures for genetic disorders and improved treatment for conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. He also identified Alzheimer's disease as a problem that could benefit from better biological measurement and understanding. More radically, he suggested that breakthroughs in ageing research could eventually contribute to a major increase in human lifespan. But these are forecasts, not established medical outcomes. Even extremely capable AI cannot instantly remove the need for laboratory experiments, clinical trials, manufacturing and regulatory approval.

Why Amodei says this matters personally

For Amodei, the argument is not purely theoretical. He has spoken about losing his father to hepatitis C only a few years before direct-acting antiviral drugs became available. Modern treatments such as sofosbuvir can cure most patients with hepatitis C.