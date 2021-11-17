Zinedine Zidane to Manchester United? Report says Zizou might move to Old Trafford but there's a problem

As Manchester United going through a difficult phase, it has been understood that the Premier League club is looking for a replacement for their boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The reports have mentioned that former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has responded to Manchester United's approach by saying that he will be available at the end of the season.

Although the club has not hinted or said anything officially about sacking Solskjaer mid-season as they go through a difficult phase, despite a star re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo player this summer.

Among all the options, One of those potentially interested in taking charge next summer is Zidane, who appears to be an ideal choice as he will re-unite with Ronaldo and Raphael Varane. However, MARCA reported that Veronique Zidane, Zizou's wife doesn't want to live in Manchester.

Growing calls to sack Ole

Among other calls, Rio Ferdinand asked to hand over the Manchester United manager's "baton" after a string of damaging results. Ferdinand said fans started the season full of hope after the high-profile signings of Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Varane before results nosedived. "I sit here now and I don't think we can challenge to win this league," Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five podcast.

"I look at our team every week and I'm wondering what are we going to do tactically. I don't see any philosophy or an identity in the Man United way of playing, whatever that should be from the management. I sit here confused, looking at the team."

Ferdinand said United had made steady progress during Solskjaer's nearly three years at the helm but now he felt there is a need for a change.

