/Zinedine Zidane set to take over as France head coach

France are preparing for a new chapter after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with legendary midfielder Zinedine Zidane expected to replace Didier Deschamps as the national team’s head coach. Multiple French media reports claim that Zidane, who has been without a coaching role since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, has agreed to take charge of France. The appointment would finally bring to life a move that has been widely expected for several years, with the 1998 World Cup winner regularly linked to the job.

Zidane reportedly signs long-term deal

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Zidane has already signed a long-term contract with the French Football Federation (FFF). Romano added that both sides had reached a verbal agreement back in Nov, while the 53-year-old turned down offers from several top clubs to remain available for the France role.

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An official announcement is expected soon. Zidane will take charge of one of the strongest squads in international football as France aim to recover from a disappointing finish to their 2026 World Cup campaign.

Deschamps brings an end To His 14-Year Spell

Zidane will replace Didier Deschamps, who stepped down after spending 14 years in charge of the French national team.

Deschamps captained France to the 1998 FIFA World Cup title and later guided the country to another World Cup triumph as head coach in 2018. His final tournament ended with a fourth-place finish in 2026 after France lost to eventual champions Spain in the semi-finals and then suffered a 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place playoff.

Although Deschamps had already announced before the tournament that he would leave once his contract ended, he later revealed that the increasingly “stifling atmosphere” around the national team also influenced his decision.