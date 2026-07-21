/China Masters 2026: HS Prannoy, Devika Sihag exit in first round

HS Prannoy suffered a first-round exit at the China Open 2026 in Changzhou on Tuesday (Jul 21) after losing 21-10, 21-14 to Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao. The defeat extended the Indian shuttler’s disappointing run this season, with Prannoy yet to move beyond the second round of any tournament in 2026. The win also helped Jun Hao draw level at 2-2 in their head-to-head record.

In the women’s singles, Devika Sihag was beaten 21-19, 19-21, 21-13 by Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Sihag fought back to claim the second game against the World No. 10 after narrowly losing the opener, but could not maintain the momentum and lost the decider.

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On Wednesday, PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against fellow Indian Unnati Hooda, while Lakshya Sen will also play his opening-round match. Ayush Shetty is set to face Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan in the men’s singles.

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