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China Masters 2026: HS Prannoy, Devika Sihag exit in first round

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 16:55 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 16:55 IST
China Masters 2026: HS Prannoy, Devika Sihag exit in first round

HS Prannoy Photograph: (X)

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HS Prannoy's struggles in 2026 continued as he suffered a straight-game first-round defeat to World No. 27, extending his run without progressing beyond the second round at any tournament this season.

HS Prannoy suffered a first-round exit at the China Open 2026 in Changzhou on Tuesday (Jul 21) after losing 21-10, 21-14 to Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao. The defeat extended the Indian shuttler’s disappointing run this season, with Prannoy yet to move beyond the second round of any tournament in 2026. The win also helped Jun Hao draw level at 2-2 in their head-to-head record.

In the women’s singles, Devika Sihag was beaten 21-19, 19-21, 21-13 by Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Sihag fought back to claim the second game against the World No. 10 after narrowly losing the opener, but could not maintain the momentum and lost the decider.

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On Wednesday, PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against fellow Indian Unnati Hooda, while Lakshya Sen will also play his opening-round match. Ayush Shetty is set to face Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan in the men’s singles.

In doubles, men’s pair MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan, along with mixed doubles teams Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila, will also start their campaigns.

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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