Zimbabwe's Pommie Mbangwa criticises Quinton de Kock for refusing to take knee, says 'I cannot shed my skin'

Former Zimbabwean cricketer and now a popular commentator, Pommie Mbangwa has criticised the South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock for refusing to take a knee during a T20 World Cup match against West Indies on Tuesday (October 26).

De Kock defied the team's order that was meant for all the players to join the anti-racism gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. However, the batter refused to do it and sat out. Previously also, de Kock had declined to take a knee calling it "own personal opinion".

Pommoe Mbangwa said, "Excuse me for being political, but I cannot shed my skin. I hope that the discussion at the very least is about how to be united about something that everybody agrees on… also in the hope that there is an agreement,” Mbangwa said on-air while doing his commentary duties for the official broadcaster.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) instructed the team to adopt "a consistent and united stance against racism". However, later released a statement saying, "Cricket South Africa has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to take the knee ahead of Tuesday's game against the West Indies."

The statement added, "The Board will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps. All players are expected to follow this directive (to take the knee) for the remaining games of the World Cup."