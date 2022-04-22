Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav? Former Australia opener picks winner in battle of wrist-spinners

It has been a brilliant tournament for the Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the IPL till now. The duo, sometimes called ‘KulCha’, used to be regulars for the Indian cricket team but in the recent past, they have missed out due to both inconsistent form and injury problems.

Both spinners have been leading the wicket-taking charts at the moment in the competition and they will be facing each other when Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

Former Australia cricket team opener Matthew Hayden weighed in on the battle of the two talented wrist spinner and during a discussion on Star Sports, the once destructive batsman gave Chahal a slight advantage over Kuldeep because of his consistency in the tournament till now.

"I think it’s amazing to see these conditions in the IPL favouring the spin bowlers. I'll go with Chahal because I think he's been such a master. You can see his confidence is there. He's just performing in every game, he's so consistent. For me, he's going to win the battle (against Kuldeep Yadav)."

Chahal has been a standout star for Rajasthan Royals this season after joining them this season and he has already taken 17 wickets in six matches. This includes a brilliant hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders that included the wickets of the dangerous duo of Andre Russell and Pat Cummins.

Kuldeep is second in the list with 13 wickets and after not playing a single game this season, it has been an impressive return for the Delhi Capitals spinner.