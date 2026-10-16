/‘You don’t really feel anything until that last home stretch’, says two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo reveals pain of 400m sprint

For Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the 400 metres is a race that demands more than speed. It is a test of endurance, composure and the ability to push through discomfort when the finish line is within sight but the body is beginning to give in. A two-time Olympic champion, Miller-Uibo knows what it takes to conquer one of athletics' most demanding events. Having won gold in the women's 400m at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Bahamian sprinter has experienced the exhilaration of reaching the top of the podium. But beneath those triumphs lies the physical and mental battle that defines the one-lap race.

Asked what goes through her mind during the final 100 metres, when fatigue sets in and the finish line approaches, Miller-Uibo, who is in Delhi as the International Event Ambassador for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026 offered a glimpse into the reality of competing in the event. “The 400m is a tough event where you don't really feel anything until that last home stretch,” she said. It is in those closing metres that the race can become a battle against the body itself. With fatigue setting in, athletes must find a way to maintain their rhythm and resist the urge to let the mounting discomfort dictate their performance. “I think the main thing is once the pain starts to settle in, you just have to try and walk it out as fast as you can and just stay relaxed,” Miller-Uibo explained. “Breathe and just focus on the finish line.”

Her advice captures the delicate balance required in the 400m. Even when the physical demands become overwhelming, staying composed and concentrating on the task ahead can make the difference between losing momentum and carrying the race through to its conclusion. For a sprinter who has twice reached the summit of Olympic athletics, the ability to remain focused under pressure is a crucial part of the challenge. The final stretch is not simply about how much speed an athlete has left, but also about how effectively they can manage the pain and keep moving towards the line.

Yet Miller-Uibo's understanding of resilience extends well beyond the track. For her, athletics has offered lessons about personal strength that cannot be measured in medals, finishing times or championship victories. Asked what the sport had taught her about herself that she might not otherwise have discovered, she pointed to the mental demands that come with an athlete's journey. “I think it's taught me how resilient I can be and how strong I really am,” she said.

The journey of an elite athlete is rarely defined by victories alone. Training, competition and the pressure to perform bring challenges that can affect athletes mentally as well as physically. Learning to navigate those moments, recover from setbacks and return with renewed determination is an important part of a career at the highest level. Miller-Uibo acknowledged that reality, noting how deeply the experience can affect an athlete's mental well-being. “It's been so many things that we go through as athletes. Mentally, it can really mess with you as well,” she said.

For her, however, the ability to bounce back is a powerful demonstration of the strength athletes develop through their experiences. “Just being able to bounce back from it, I think shows how strong we are and the way that we accomplish so much,” she added. That resilience, Miller-Uibo believes, is not something athletes leave behind when they step away from competition. The mindset developed through years of navigating pressure, pain and uncertainty can become an important part of life beyond professional sport. “Even outside of the track, we take that mentality with us,” she said.