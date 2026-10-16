/IND vs WI, 5th T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Shreyas Iyer’s India will face a tough challenge against Shai Hope-led West Indies in the fifth and final T20I on Saturday (Oct 17) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With the five-match series level at 2-2, both teams will be looking to finish on a winning note.

The four high-scoring matches have hidden several weaknesses in India’s batting line-up. The biggest concern for the hosts is their opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Although the duo have scored three half-centuries between them, their performances as a pair have been inconsistent.

Their opening partnerships in the four matches have produced 29, 42, 7 and 60 runs. Even their 60-run stand in Hyderabad was largely due to Samson, who scored 56 runs, while Abhishek managed just two.

India’s middle order has also struggled to make the most of the starts provided by the openers. Ishan Kishan, captain Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir have failed to deliver consistently, adding to the team’s batting concerns as the series has progressed.

Iyer, in particular, will be under pressure ahead of the series decider. He began the campaign with an impressive 102 in the first T20I in Lucknow but has managed scores of 40, 1 and 16 in his next three innings.

A defeat in Bengaluru would increase the pressure on Iyer and raise further questions about his leadership. With the series on the line, India will need a stronger batting performance to overcome the West Indies and secure the series.

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs WI, 5th T20I be played?

The fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be played on Saturday (Oct 17). The toss is scheduled for 6:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs WI, 5th T20I?

The livestream of the fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Also Read - IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces injured Arshdeep Singh for Bengaluru T20I

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Naman Dhir