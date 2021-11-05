'You are my guiding force' - Virat Kohli reacts as wife Anushka Sharma wishes him on his 33rd birthday

On Friday (November 5), Virat Kohli turned 33. The Indian captain is a superstar in world cricket and the whole cricketing fraternity has wished him on his special day. Playing for Team India since 2008, the right-hander remains the poster boy of Indian cricket for his consistency across formats, batting skills, captaincy and aggressive approach. Hence, his birthday remains a huge moment to celebrate for his avid fans worldwide.

Kohli made his international debut in 2008. While he did produce some good performances and was part of India's victorious 2011 ODI World Cup campaign, he became a household name since early 2012. To date, Kohli has 23,159 international runs, including 70 centuries. In addition, he has most runs in T20Is and IPL (3,225 and 6,283 runs respectively), was the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs (achieved in 2018) and has an average of over 50 in ODIs and T20Is.

Under Kohli, India have also achieved sizeable success across formats. He led India to Test series win in Australia in 2018-19, bilateral ODI series wins in South Africa and New Zealand, T20I series triumph in England, 2017 Champions Trophy final, 2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals and to the inaugural WTC final this year. While he hasn't led India to an ICC title so far, his efforts and overall records as Team India captain cannot be overlooked.

As many of his former teammates and active players wished him on his 33rd birthday, his ladylove and wife Anushka Sharma also posted a heartfelt post for him on Instagram. She wrote, "No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful

Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!!"

To this, Kohli also reacted in an adorable manner and wrote, "You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you".





Kohli is currently leading India in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, which will be his last assignment as Team India's T20I captain. Anushka and their nine-month old daughter Vamika are also present with Virat in the UAE, being a part of India's bio-bubble.

India have also taken on Scotland on Kohli's birthday and the national side will be eager to give their captain a perfect birthday gift. The Men in Blue need to win both their remaining games convincingly and also hope for other results to favour them in order to qualify for the semi-finals. So far, India only have one win from three games in the T20 WC.