WWE's Vince McMahon paid $12 million to 4 women to cover up his sexual misconduct - Report

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) CEO Vince McMahon finds himself in the midst of a huge controversy once again as investigations continue into allegations of sexual misconduct against him. McMahon reportedly shelled out payments of nearly $12 million to four different women as hush money to make them keep quiet about his sexual misconduct against them.

McMahon, who is not new to controversies, is currently a subject of investigation from WWE after a report in the Wall Street Journal revealed he had paid a whopping 3 million USD to a former unnamed female employee of WWE in order to keep their affair a private.

A fresh report in the American publication has now claimed McMahon allegedly paid around 12 million USD to four different women from WWE as hush money to cover up sexual misconduct allegations against him. One of the four women was a former WWE wrestler, who was forced to have oral sex with McMahon, as per the report.

The report further claims that the deal with the former wrestler was settled at 7.5 million USD. Her contract with WWE suffered complications after she refused to further engage in sexual interactions with the former WWE CEO. Another woman, a former WWE employee, was also forced to have sex with McMahon and was paid 1 million USD for cover-up, as per the report.

The former WWE employee also received explicit and unsolicited images from McMahon before she was forced into having sexual relations with him. The revelations about McMahon paying up 12 million USD to cover up sexual misconduct cases come at a time when WWE formed a special committee from its board to conduct an investigation into allegations against McMahon.

McMahon had also stepped down as the CEO and chairman of WWE with his daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over. However, the former WWE CEO continues to make appearances in the ring despite the ongoing investigation. He had earlier assured full cooperation to the special committee throughout the investigation.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are," he had said after stepping down as WWE CEO.