/WWE WrestleMania 42 Full Schedule: Night 1 & 2 match list, India start time, and live stream details

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 is just three sleeps away, with Las Vegas set to host the grandest pro-wrestling event of the year. The two-night affair is bound to hog all the limelight, with countless fans waiting to watch the action live. While Night 1 has seven scheduled matches, Night 2 will feature six marquee matches, including the most-hyped for the World Heavyweight Championship between CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Here, check out match timings, full schedule and OTT platform to watch WrestleMania 42.

Event Overview

WrestleMania Night 1 will take place on Saturday (Apr 18) and Night 2 on Sunday (Apr 19). The fans in India can enjoy the live telecast on Sunday and Monday (Apr 20) due to the time difference. The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the Show of Shows, with the live action beginning at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT and 03:30 AM IST.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Unlike the previous years, when the action used to begin at 5:30 AM IST or even 4:30 AM IST (in 2025), it will get underway an hour earlier this year, with Netflix telecasting the live coverage.

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Full Schedule –

Seth Rollins vs Gunther

Liv Morgan vs Stephanie Vaquer-Singles match for the WWE Women’s World Championship

The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) & IShowSpeed vs The Usos & LA Knight- Six-man tag team match

The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend) (c) vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella)- Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu- Unsanctioned match

AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch- Singles match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes- Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Full Schedule

