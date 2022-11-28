WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Here's result, recap and grades

WWE Survivor Series WarGames: The 36th annual Survivor Series professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and livestreaming event, WWE Survivor Series WarGames, took place on Sunday. In addition to WrestleMania, SummerSlam, the Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank, it is one of the five largest events of the year. Here is everything you need to know about the phenomenal WWE Survivor Series WarGames battles.

There were 5 matches on the card.

1. Women's War Games Match: (Team Belair - Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim) vs. (Team Damage CTRL - Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley)

Kai and Belair kicked off the match. Cross entered the fray early with weapons like trash can lids and kendo sticks but fans chanted “we want tables.” Bayley increased the ante by bringing in ladders and a table. Lynch was the last to compete, and that's when the tide finally started to turn. Lynch, Belair, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky were the only ladies standing after more than half an hour of combat. In the final sequence, Kai and Sky were put on a table in the corner of the ring after being attacked with a Manhandle Slam and a KOD (a WWE finisher Belair utilises). Lynch ascended to the top of the cage and delivered a KOD after Belair eliminated Bayley. Lynch scaled the cage's top and pinned both ladies with a diving leg drop through the table.

Match Length: 39:45

Result: Team Belair defeated Team Damage CTRL by a pinfall

Grade: B

2. AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor:

Early on, Styles went for Balor's leg, but Balor eventually gained control of the fight. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest got involved as Styles started to make a return. On the outside of the ring, AJ Styles's, the OC attacked Priest and Dominik, and they fought past the audience.

The game went back and forth for a while. Balor's leg continued to bother him. Balor attempted a Styles Clash, but Styles managed to escape. Balor was able to elude Styles' application of the calf crusher after he dodged the coup de grace. Styles' incredible forearm gave him the victory.

Result: AJ Styles defeated Balor by a pinfall

Grade: A

Match Length: 18:29

3. SmackDown women's championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

When the bell sounded, Shotzi tried to attack Ronda. Ronda was able to perform the ankle lock swiftly but Shotzi managed to escape. Shotzi attempted a dive after Ronda was thrown outside, but Shayna Baszler was hit instead. Shotzi competed well and later attempted a DDT but it was unsuccessful. Shotzi pushed Ronda and Shayna over the fence as the battle moved outside. Ronda reclaimed control of the match in the ring and prevailed through armbar submission.

Result: Rousey defeated Shotzi via submission to retain the title

Grade: D

Match Length: 7:21

4. United States championship: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory in a Triple Threat match

Lashley went after Rollins after immediately knocking down Theory out of the ring. In the opening minutes, Lashley gained momentum over Rollins and Theory. Lashley employed Theory against Rollins. Rollins sent Lashley into the steel stairs as the match moved outside the ring. Theory shoved Lashley into the barrier before rejoining Rollins in the ring. Both Theory and Rollins managed to escape the Hurt Lock when it was applied by Lashley. Rollins launched himself off Theory's back and stomped Lashley. Rollins attempted to shoot Theory with a falcon arrow, but Lashley struck Rollins with a spear. However, Lashley's spear caused Theory to fall into Rollins for a pinfall win.

Result: Theory defeated Rollins and Lashley to win the title

Grade: A

Match Length: 14:48

5. Men's War Game Match: Team Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens) (WarGames match)

Until Reigns entered the ring and "War Games" began in earnest, Brutes pounded The Bloodline into the cage. Soon, Reigns took control of it. The Brutes, though, got back on feet. When Butch ducked, Jey unintentionally superkicked Zayn. Through a table, Solo struck McIntyre with the Spinning Solo. Owens stunned Solo with a strike, but Reigns broke up the pin. Jey attempted a superkick but was stopped by Owens, who then received a low blow from Zayn. Zayn then delivered the Helluva kick to Owens before allowing Jey to land the frogsplash. Jey won by having Owens pinned.

Result: Team Bloodline def. Team Brawling Brutes via pinfall

Grade: A+

Match Length: 38:32

Kickoff show panelists: Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, Booker T, Jerry “The King” Lawler and Kevin Patrick

WWE Survivor Series WarGames details

Commentators: It was Michael Cole on commentary at ringside with Corey Graves.

Attendance: According to several media sources, Survivor Series on Saturday night had a sold-out audience of 15609 spectators.

Where did the WWE Survivor Series take place?

It took place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on 26 November, 2022. It was the fourth Survivor Series to be held in Boston after the 1993, 2008, and 2013 events.