WWE Superstar Roman Reigns to skip WrestleMania 36 amid coronavirus fears

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has decided to skip this years WrestleMania due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Roman Reigns has had a long battle with Leukemia, he had returned to the World Wrestling Entertainment just before WrestleMania 35. Due to his compromised immune system, Reigns will not take any chances by travelling for the WrestleMania.

Having to stay home is tough for kids. This is even more so for children with cancer, like leukemia survivor, King. @LLSUSA and I encourage you all to hang in there. LLS is here to help cancer survivors during these difficult times. Learn more: https://t.co/FZATSVSbiv pic.twitter.com/GdQNWHLu2c — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 26, 2020

Reportedly, he has refused to travel to Orlando where the WrestleMania will take place. He was set to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, but the match has been called off after Reigns' decision. He will be replaced by some other wrestler. The replacement has not yet been announced.

All the sporting events have been halted due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. WWE hosted televised shows behind closed doors to entertain their fans despite the global crisis.

This year's WrestleMania is going as planned and will take place next month, despite an acceleration in coronavirus cases in the US. The United States has overtaken China in terms of the infected victims. The US currently has over 85,000 confirmed coronavirus cases which makes it the most in the world overtaking China and Italy. More than 250 deaths have rocked the North American country.