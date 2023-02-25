WWE: Rhea Ripley to face Charlotte Flair in main event of Night 1 at WrestleMania 39: Reports

The Road to WrestleMania 39 has already begun and reports have started surfacing as to who will face who and when. As per the latest major update on the main event on Saturday, Night 1 at Mania, SmackDown Women’s title match between champion Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will headline the Show of Shows. Should this go ahead as planned, this would be the second time ‘the Queen’ will be main-eventing at the biggest show in all of sports entertainment. On the other hand, the other match in the women’s division that is penned for now is for the RAW Women’s title between Bianca Belair and Asuka.

At WrestleMania 35, Flair had headlined the main-event where she took on ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in a triple threat match. Whereas, Blair had also main-evented at WrestleMania two years ago - defeating Sasha Bank for the SmackDown Women’s title.

Meanwhile, as per Dave Meltzer, this match between Flair and Rhea is the favourite with Sami-Kevin vs The Usos, if finalised, would be second in line for the main event on Night 1 at Mania. However, without much doubt, Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes is all set to end the WrestleMania this year in Hollywood.

"Reigns vs. Rhodes is expected to headline the second night. There is no decision on the main event past an internal feeling that Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley right now is the favourite. There is a push feeling for sponsors and political reasons after men main evented both nights last year it would be good for a women’s match to headline and the feeling Flair vs. Ripley is stronger than Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the spot. If there is Usos vs. Zayn & Kevin Owens, one would think that would be the other favourite," Meltzer said.