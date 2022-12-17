WWE: Returning John Cena to partner with Kevin Owens in a tag match against Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens has finally got his mystery partner with whom he will take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag-match on the last episode of SmackDown Live on December 30th this year. Owens' mystery partner is none other than the Cenation leader John Cena. Yes, the 16-time world champion appeared during the final segment of the latest SmackDown live episode and made the announcement himself.

As Roman Reigns alongside other members of The Bloodline was about to cut a promo, Cena appeared out of nowhere on the TitanTron, surprising everyone. While addressing the WWE universe and The Bloodline via satellite, John Cena stated he has accepted Kevin Owens’ offer to partner with him and appear for his first match this year.

Briefing on the same, Cena said, "Surprise! I bet you're a little surprised to see me. Well, it's the holiday season, and everybody loves a good holiday surprise, and boy was I surprised when I got a text message, out of the blue, from my long time friend Kevin Owens.

"He said, 'sup, Peacemaker. Did you know you've had a WWE match every year for the past 20 years except this one? Your streak is about to be broken. Mind-blown emoji. Do you want to be my tag team partner December 30 in Tampa, Florida?'"

Replying to that, Cena wrote, "So, let me get this straight – I haven't had a match in 2022, and we're running out of chances. And you're asking me if I want to partner with Kevin Owens against the Uciest Sami Zayn and The Tribal Chief in a main event match that can't be missed? Hell yes, I'll be there! Hell yes, we'll bring the fight to The Bloodline in the final SmackDown of 2022. Make your list, check it twice – The Bloodline has been naughty, and won't it be nice when Cena-clause is coming to town? Ho Ho Ho Holy S**t!"