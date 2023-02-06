WWE: Kurt Angle predicts either of Cody Rhodes or Rhea Ripley will win the title at WrestleMania 39

Following a memorable 2023 Royal Rumble where the returning Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley won their respective rumble matches and earned a chance to main event WrestleMania 39, former WWE legend Kurt Angle comes up with his sets of predictions in regards to their matches. While Cody, as expected, challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Shows of Show, Rhea has picked SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair as her opponent for the Mania, scheduled for April 1st and 2nd in Hollywood.

Knowing Roman Reigns hasn’t been pinned clean in almost three years now, beating him in the main event of WrestleMania 39 would require more than just a good contest. Angle, who has had some great matches at the Mania before, knows what it takes to topple a champion like Roman.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Kurt Angle show, the former Olympic gold medallist said he won’t be surprised if the unthinkable happens i.e. Cody beats Roman for the title in the main event. He also said he expects Rhea to be crowned as the new champion going forward too, adding she is someone who is strong and is the future of the women's division.

"Without a doubt, I think those matches are going to be really, really good. You know, Cody Rhodes. I'm expecting him to win this thing. I think it's his time and Rhea Ripley, I wouldn't doubt if she won it, too. She's been up and coming. She's been pretty strong lately. So, you never know," Kurt Angle said.

As of now, Cody will be building his feud with Roman up until the Mania, whereas, the Tribal Chief is involved in a separate storyline with his former Bloodline member Sami Zayn.